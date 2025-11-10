 Paresh Rawal Slams Congress Functionary For Mocking The Taj Story's Box Office Collection: 'You People Will Have To Buy Burnol...'
The Taj Story's collections saw a slight dip during the weekdays compared to its weekend performance. It earned Rs 1.15 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 1.6 crore each on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Rs 0.9 crore on Thursday. Despite the weekday slowdown, the film sustained steady momentum, closing its first week with an estimated total of Rs 11 crore

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Paresh Rawal in The Taj Story | YouTube

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal reacted to a Congress functionary who mocked the box office collection of his latest film The Taj Story. The film which released in theatres on October 31, has reportedly collected a total of Rs 15.74 crore in India.

The Congress functionary reacted to one of the news reports about the ninth day box office collection of the film on November 10 and wrote in Hindi, "Now, get Modi Ji to watch the screening as well… Paresh Ji, the film won’t run without propaganda. The movie would have earned more without your acting. It’s unfortunate; you used to be such a great actor."

The Taj Story Review: Paresh Rawal Shines In Flat Legal Drama That Lacks Depth But Not Controversy
Paresh was in no mood to ignore his post. Reacting to it, on Monday, he wrote on X, "Saurabh bhai FYI the film was made in approx 6-7 crores and so far has made approx 15 crore and still counting ! Since you people will have to buy BURNOL in huge quantities we can afford to give donation."

Box office collection of The Taj Story

According to Sacnilk, The Taj Story opened to a collection of Rs 1 crore on its first Friday. The film witnessed a steady growth over the opening weekend, earning Rs 2 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.75 crore on Sunday, bringing its total opening weekend collection to Rs 5.75 crore.

The film's collections saw a slight dip during the weekdays compared to its weekend performance. The Taj Story earned Rs 1.15 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 1.6 crore each on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Rs 0.9 crore on Thursday. Despite the weekday slowdown, the film sustained steady momentum, closing its first week with an estimated total of Rs 11 crore.

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "If The Taj Story had evolved into a nuanced, historically grounded exploration of empire, conquest, and cultural dominance, it could have attracted a wider audience and sparked genuine curiosity. As it stands, the film seems aligned with those who already subscribe to this line of thought."

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh and Brijendra Kala.

