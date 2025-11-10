Actress Gouri Kishan Refuses To Accept Reporter's Apology Over Body Shaming Question: 'I Won't Accept Hollow Words'

Tamil actress Gouri G Kishan has refused to accept journalist and YouTuber RS Karthik’s apology after he asked her an inappropriate question about her weight during a recent press conference. Gouri called his remarks “ridiculous” and said that his so-called apology lacked sincerity and accountability.

For those unversed, during a press interaction for her latest film Others, a journalist asked Gouri’s co-star about her weight in a romantic sequence, followed by another question to the director suggesting her casting was a “misfit” because of her height and appearance. The actress immediately called out the question, demanding to know how her weight was relevant to her performance.

In a video shared later, RS Karthik apologised, claiming he did not intend to hurt the actress and that his question had been “misunderstood.” However, his explanation did not go down well with Gouri.

Reacting to his video, she took to social media and wrote, “An apology without accountability isn’t an apology at all. Especially when it’s brushed off with ‘she misunderstood the question — it was just a fun one,’ or worse — ‘I didn’t body-shame anyone.’ Let me be clear. I won’t accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supporting Gouri, actress Shwetha Menon, President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), also criticised the YouTuber’s statement. “I don’t feel that his statement was an apology... His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan—irrespective of any industry,” she said.

In an earlier interaction with ANI, Gouri elaborated on the incident, explaining that the journalist had defended his questions by calling them “facts.” She stated, “For some people, women are just there and shouldn’t have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason. What I want to do with my body is my choice. Such things can affect mental health, self-confidence, and self-esteem.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the press meet, Gouri had concluded her response by stating that her weight has nothing to do with her talent or career choices. “My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented,” she said.