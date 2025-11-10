 Maharashtra Fire Tragedy: Family Of Four, Including Minor Girl, Dead After Blaze In Sangli House
The blaze erupted at around 9 am in a shop of utensils and electric items located on the ground floor of the house at Savarkar Nagar in Vita town, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
A couple, their daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter were killed after a fire broke out in their two-storey house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A couple, their daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter were killed after a fire broke out in their two-storey house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said.

The blaze erupted at around 9 am in a shop of utensils and electric items located on the ground floor of the house at Savarkar Nagar in Vita town, an official said.

Narrow Exit Traps Family in Flames

A short circuit caused the blaze, which spread on the first and second floors, where the family was staying. The house had a narrow exit and the victims were unable to escape from there, he said.

Four members of the family were killed. They have been identified as Vishnu Joshi (50), his wife Sunanda Joshi (46), daughter Priyanka Yogesh Ingle (30) and a granddaughter Srushti (3), he said.

Another family member, Suresh Joshi (20), suffered injuries, the official said.

Police, Fire Brigade Rush to Scene

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said.

