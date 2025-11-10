Mumbai Police Detains Youth Congress Members Protesting Over Satara Doctor Suicide Case | VIDEO | IANS

Mumbai, November 10: Tensions flared at Marine Drive on Monday as members of the Indian Youth Congress gathered to protest over the alleged suicide of Dr Sampada Munde, a young doctor from Maharashtra’s Satara district. Before the demonstration could begin, several protestors were detained by Mumbai Police, leading to outrage among the participants.

Detentions Before the Protest

Visuals from the site showed Indian Youth Congress members being detained and escorted away by police personnel. The protestors had assembled to demand immediate action against those named in Dr Munde’s suicide note.

One of the protestors said, “No action has been taken against the names mentioned in the suicide note of Sampada Munde. The protest was meant to seek justice for her. Yet, before it could even begin, the police detained us. This is truly shameful.”

The protest was planned to take place at Girgaon Chowpatty at noon, with several Congress leaders expected to join the agitation. The Youth Congress had called for accountability from the authorities, claiming that justice was being delayed.

Background of the Case

The protest stems from the shocking case of Dr Sampada Munde, a woman doctor who was found dead in an apparent case of suicide at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara on Thursday. According to a report by News18, Dr Munde had allegedly written a suicide note on her hand before taking the extreme step.

In her note, she accused a police officer of continuous physical and mental harassment, which she said had driven her to end her life. The 32-year-old doctor was reportedly under severe stress in recent months after being booked by the Phaltan Rural Police for allegedly obstructing a medical investigation.

A departmental inquiry had been initiated against her, and a special committee was formed to investigate the matter. Despite writing multiple letters to senior police officials about the harassment she faced, Dr Munde reportedly received no relief.

Police later confirmed that her body was recovered from a hotel room in Phaltan late Wednesday night after they were alerted about the incident.

Statewide Outrage and Demands for Justice

Dr Munde’s death has sparked widespread anger across Maharashtra. Protests and candle marches have been held in various parts of the state, with medical associations, women’s groups, and political parties calling for stringent action against those responsible.

The Congress has been vocal in its criticism, accusing the state government of failing to protect its citizens and demanding accountability from the police department. The Youth Congress’ Mumbai protest was part of a larger series of demonstrations across the state demanding justice for Dr Munde.