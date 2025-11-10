 Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In 2012 Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In 2012 Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In 2012 Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

The Bombay High Court upheld the life sentence of Sajjad Mugal Pathan for the 2012 murder of lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha, rejecting both the state’s plea for the death penalty and Pathan’s appeal against his conviction. Pallavi was found dead with her throat slit in her Wadala apartment. The sessions court had sentenced Pathan, a security guard, to life imprisonment in 2014.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday confirmed the life sentence of  Sajjad Mugal Pathan, convicted for killing lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha in 2012. 

Appeal Dismissed

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Neela Gokhale dismissed an appeal by the state government seeking death sentence for Pathan. The court also dismissed an appeal by Pathan challenging life sentence awarded to him by sessions court in 2014. 

Pallavi’s father, retired IAS official Atanu Purkayastha, had also filed a plea seeking enhancement of life sentence of Pathan. He contended  that the sentence awarded by the sessions court was not proportionate to the “heinousness of the gruesome murder”.

FPJ Shorts
Highway Infrastructure Ltd Targets ₹150–200 Crore EPC Project Execution, Eyes ₹250 Cr New Bids After Profit Surge
Highway Infrastructure Ltd Targets ₹150–200 Crore EPC Project Execution, Eyes ₹250 Cr New Bids After Profit Surge
Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou; Video
Is Lionel Messi Returning To Barcelona? Argentina Legend Drops Major Hint After Visit To Camp Nou; Video
Who Is R Sreelekha? Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer, Ex-DGP & Now BJP’s New Face In Thiruvananthapuram Civic Polls
Who Is R Sreelekha? Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer, Ex-DGP & Now BJP’s New Face In Thiruvananthapuram Civic Polls
Ben Shelton Left In Awe By A Young Kid's Dance Moves Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025 Match Against Alexander Zverev; Video
Ben Shelton Left In Awe By A Young Kid's Dance Moves Ahead Of ATP Finals 2025 Match Against Alexander Zverev; Video

The sessions court, in July 2014, had convicted Pathan, a security guard at the building where the 25-year-old Pallavi was staying--for murder, molestation and criminal trespass, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The sessions court had refused to award the death penalty, as sought by the prosecution, observing that the case didn't fit into the “rarest of rare” criteria.

Read Also
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
article-image

On August 9 of 2012, Pallavi was found dead, with her throat slit at her rented 16th floor apartment in Wadala. She worked as a legal advisor with actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s firm Excel Entertainment Private Limited.

She used to stay with her partner Avik Sengupta. Avik returned home from work and found her body lying in a pool of blood.

The city police arrested Pathan at the Mumbai Central railway terminus before he could catch a train to Surat from where he had planned to flee to Jammu and Kashmir, his native.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Fire Tragedy: Family Of Four, Including Minor Girl, Dead After Blaze In Sangli House

Maharashtra Fire Tragedy: Family Of Four, Including Minor Girl, Dead After Blaze In Sangli House

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In 2012 Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence In 2012 Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On...

Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On...

Food Guide: Top 5 Eateries In Mumbai Suburbs For Scrumptious Breakfast

Food Guide: Top 5 Eateries In Mumbai Suburbs For Scrumptious Breakfast