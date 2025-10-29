VIDEO: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Takes Dig At Uddhav Thackeray, Promises Pothole-Free Mumbai In 18 Months, Inaugurates 157 New BEST Electric Buses

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a sharp dig at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “Mumbai doesn’t need destroyers of development; it needs devotees of development. We don’t rest at home — we work best on the streets.”

He also announced that all city roads are being concretized and assured citizens that within the next year to 18 months, “not a single pothole will be seen in Mumbai.”

New Electric Buses Inaugurated for Mumbai’s Public Transport

Shinde was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 157 new electric air-conditioned buses added to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet. He said the new buses would make travel more comfortable for Mumbaikars and mark the beginning of a “new era” for the city’s public transport.

“Once upon a time, trams and horse carriages ran on Mumbai’s roads. Now, modern electric AC buses are serving the city. This is the speed of a government that delivers,” Shinde said. He described the event as a “fulfilment ceremony,” asserting that the government has lived up to its promises to Mumbaikars.

Criticism of Previous Government’s Management of BEST

Criticizing the previous government, Shinde said BEST had earlier fallen into financial distress but was revived after the Mahayuti government came to power three years ago. He credited financial assistance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government for giving the transport undertaking “a new lease of life.”

Progress on Metro Projects and Pollution Control

Shinde also highlighted several infrastructure achievements during his tenure, including progress on Mumbai’s Metro projects. “There were several breaks in the Metro project earlier, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to inaugurate Metro Line 3,” he said.

The Deputy CM further stated that the new electric buses would help reduce air pollution in Mumbai.

Unified Ticketing and Tech Upgrades for Commuters

Additionally, Shinde mentioned that BEST’s live bus-tracking system is being upgraded and that a unified ticketing system will soon allow passengers to access all modes of transport with a single ticket.

“This is the true meaning of development — delivering on promises and making the lives of citizens easier,” Shinde added.

