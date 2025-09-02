 Thane Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Saklaya Apartment; Police Register ADR
Thane Tragedy: 40-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Saklaya Apartment; Police Register ADR

A 40-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Thane on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Saklaya Apartment under the jurisdiction of Wagale Estate Police Station.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
40-year-old man dies by suicide after jumping from 4th floor of Saklaya Apartment in Thane; police register ADR

Deceased Identified as Santosh Giri

The deceased, identified as Santosh Giri, lived with his mother in Louswadi, Thane. Police suspect he was depressed as both his wives had separated from him. He was used to consume alcohol.

Residents Rushed to Help After Hearing Thud

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

Shivaji Gaware, Senior Police Inspector of Narpoli Police Station, said: "So far, we have registered an Accidental Death Report. During the investigation, we learned that he had two wives who later left him. He was often under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway."

