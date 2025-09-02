'Won't Leave Mumbai Even If I Die', Manoj Jarange-Patil Dares CM Fadnavis, Says 'Don't Even Think Of Lathi-Charging'

Manoj Jarange Patil (Left) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Right) | File

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday intensified his agitation at Azad Maidan, declaring that he and his supporters would not leave Mumbai until their demands were fully met, even if it costs his life.

On the fifth day of his indefinite hunger strike, Jarange issued a sharp warning to the state government, particularly Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, insisting that cases registered against Maratha protesters across Maharashtra be withdrawn immediately. He further demanded the dismissal of police personnel who allegedly assaulted demonstrators, along with the registration of cases against them.

Addressing his supporters, Jarange said, “I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented. Withdraw all cases, dismiss the policemen who attacked us, and file cases against them. Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of using the police for a lathi-charge against our boys. Otherwise, we will show Fadnavis what Marathas are.” His defiant statement came just hours after the Mumbai Police issued a notice to him and his core committee for violating the terms of protest permission.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: At Azad Maidan, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil says, "I tell the government and Fadnavis that we will not leave Mumbai until all our demands are implemented...Withdraw the cases against all Maratha protesters in the state, dismiss the Police… pic.twitter.com/Kno30eOfGa — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Cops Asks Jarange To Vacate Azad Maidan Immediately

The Azad Maidan Police, in their notice, directed Jarange’s group to vacate the site immediately, citing breaches of the conditions laid down by both the court and the police. They also flagged his provocative remarks to the media as part of the violations.

This police action followed stern observations from the Bombay High Court on Monday, which described the ongoing agitation as unlawful and disruptive. The court noted that while the right to protest is a fundamental one, the stir had crossed permissible boundaries and was paralysing Mumbai, particularly during the Ganeshotsav festivities.

Court Slam Jarange Over 'Unlawful Protest'

The bench reminded the organisers that permission had been granted for only a one-day demonstration with a limit of 5,000 participants. Instead, the protest has extended for days, with crowds swelling and traffic disruptions reported across the city.

The court directed Jarange to vacate Azad Maidan by noon on Tuesday and ordered authorities to prevent further groups of protesters from entering Mumbai. However, it also underlined that humanitarian concerns must be respected. Arrangements for food and water supply to protestors were allowed and instructions were issued that Jarange must receive immediate medical attention if his health worsens.

Jarange has been on an indefinite fast since August 29, demanding 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, a demand that has reignited political and social tensions in the state.