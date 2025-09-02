Onam 2025: 8 Places To Eat Sadhya In Mumbai Under ₹1000

Onam Sadhya 2025 | Image Courtesy: Indugetscooking | Pinterest

With the beloved Kerala celebration of Onam right upon us (September 5, 2025), one thing on every foodie’s mind is the grand Onam Sadhya. While a full-fledged feast can often cost over Rs 2000 or even more at luxury hotels, we’ve curated a list of restaurants in Mumbai where you can enjoy an authentic, hearty Sadhya under Rs 1000 without burning a hole in your pocket.

Onam Sadhya 2025 in Mumbai

Banana Leaf

A Mumbai staple for vegetarian South Indian dining, Banana Leaf is going all out this Onam with a 25-dish spread. The feast includes crispy banana chips, tangy pulinji, comforting avial, olan, kaalan, sambhar, rasam, and Kerala rice. End on a sweet note with ada pradhaman and payasam, desserts that complete the Sadhya ritual.

Where: Banana Leaf, Across Mumbai outlets

When: September 5

Cost: Rs 799

Hotel Deluxe

A Fort favourite for South Indian meals, Hotel Deluxe transforms into a festive hotspot during Onam. This year, the restaurant is rolling out a special Onam Sadhya feast that’s both affordable and authentic. Expect staples like avial, erissery, kootu curry, and sambhar, along with crunchy banana chips and creamy payasam to seal the deal. Their special Thiruvonam Sadya on September 5 is the highlight, making your festive celebration special.

Where: Hotel Deluxe, Fort

When: September 3 to 5

Cost: September 3 & 4: Rs 500 | September 5: Rs 700

Read Also When Is Onam 2025? Know Correct Start And End Dates Of This Popular Kerala Festival

Kerala Cafe

Kerala Cafe is pulling out all the stops with a 26-item Sadhya, available for both dine-in and takeaway. Highlights include red rice topped with sambhar, beetroot pachadi, carrot beans thoran, erissery, avial, rasam, and not one but three payasams. Add to that sharkara chips, banana chips, pappadam, and mango pickle, and you have a well-rounded feast bursting with flavours.

Where: Kerala Cafe, Chembur and Vasai

When: September 1 to 7

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Taste of Kerala

This buzzing eatery is a go-to for those craving authentic Kerala flavours, and its Onam spread doesn’t disappoint. Served traditionally on banana leaves, the Sadhya includes tangy inji puli, crunchy chips, wholesome thoran, kootu curry, sambhar, and rasam. Finish with payasam and a refreshing glass of buttermilk, the perfect way to balance the hearty meal.

Where: Taste of Kerala, Fort

When: September 5 | 11 am to 11 pm

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

Dakshin Culture Curry

Known for spotlighting South Indian heritage, Dakshin Culture Curry is offering an unlimited 17-dish Onam Sadhya Thali this year. Expect generous portions of classics like avial, kaalan, olan, pachadi, and sambhar with rice, plus sweet payasam to round things off. It’s the perfect spot for those who want a grand feast with great value.

Where: Dakshin Culture Curry, Matunga East

When: September 4 and 5

Cost: Dine-in: Rs 995 | Takeaway: Rs 795

Tanjore Tiffin Room

Curated by Chef Preetha Iyer, Tanjore Tiffin Room’s three-day Onam special is a gourmet take on tradition. Expect Kerala classics like avial, olan, parippu curry, sambhar, rasam, and crispy chips, followed by indulgent payasams and ada pradhaman. With its chic ambience and carefully curated menu, this one’s perfect if you’re looking to celebrate Onam with a modern twist.

Where: Tanjore Tiffin Room, Across Mumbai outlets

When: September 3 to 5

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Read Also 7 Bollywood-Inspired Traditional Sarees For Onam 2024 Celebration

Kamat’s Legacy

This iconic chain is known for hearty thalis, and its Onam special is no different. Their 26-dish unlimited Sadhya celebrates Kerala’s culinary generosity with vazhakkai upperi, pulinji, avial, kaalan, sambhar, rasam, and creamy ada pradhaman. It’s an all-you-can-eat festive extravaganza that truly captures the spirit of abundance and togetherness.

Where: Kamat’s Legacy, Across Mumbai outlets

When: August 29 to September 5

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

The Kerala Table

For Navi Mumbai residents, The Kerala Table is bringing a 16-dish Sadhya featuring sambhar, kaalan, olan, pachadi, thoran, rasam, and two types of payasam. The restaurant prides itself on its homestyle flavours, making it a warm and welcoming spot for families. With its festive spread, you won’t have to travel to Fort or Matunga to enjoy an authentic Kerala celebration.

Where: The Kerala Table, Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Vashi

When: September 5 | 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Cost: Rs 999

Pro tip: Onam is peak dining season at these spots, so book a table early or order takeaway if you want to enjoy your feast stress-free at home.