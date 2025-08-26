 When Is Onam 2025? Know Correct Start And End Dates Of This Popular Kerala Festival
In 2025, Onam begins on 26 August and concludes on 5 September, with Thiruvonam (5 September) celebrated as the most auspicious day.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Onam, Kerala’s biggest cultural celebration, is more than just a harvest festival; it is a vibrant showcase of tradition, devotion, and unity. Every year, Malayali communities worldwide mark this ten-day festival with floral decorations, feasts, dances, and temple rituals. The heart of Onam lies in honouring the legendary King Mahabali, whose return is believed to bring prosperity and joy.

Onam 2025 dates

In 2025, Onam begins on 26 August and concludes on 5 September, with Thiruvonam (5 September) celebrated as the most auspicious day. Each day of this ten-day festival carries distinct rituals and traditions, making the journey from Atham to Thiruvonam spiritually and culturally enriching.

Onam 2025 calendar

Atham (26 August): The festival begins with floral carpets, or Pookkalam, as homes prepare for Mahabali’s arrival.

Chithira (27 August): Families expand the Pookkalam with new flower designs.

Chodhi (28 August): Onakkodi (new clothes) shopping and festive preparations.

Vishakam (29 August): Markets bustle with harvest sales; Sadya (feast) preparations begin.

Anizham (30 August): Thrilling Vallamkali (snake boat race) and grand Pookkalams.

Thriketa (31 August): Family gatherings and exchange of gifts.

Moolam (1 September): Temple feasts (Sadya) and cultural dances like Pulikali.

Pooradam (2 September): Onathappan idols representing Mahabali are placed at home.

Uthradam (3 September): Known as ‘First Onam’, families clean and decorate homes.

Thiruvonam (5 September): The main day with rituals, grand feasts, prayers, and welcoming Mahabali.

Onam celebrates prosperity, equality, and cultural pride. According to legend, King Mahabali’s golden rule brought peace and equality, and his annual return during Onam is marked with joy and gratitude.

