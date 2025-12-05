From Handcrafted Silver Horse From Maharashtra To Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To President Vladimir Putin

Left: Silver Horse Right: Kashmiri Saffron | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a series of gifts showcasing India’s heritage and craftsmanship during his visit to New Delhi.

The gifts included Assam Black Tea, a Murshidabad silver tea set, a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, a marble chess set from Agra, Kashmiri saffron and a Russian translation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

The fine Assam Black Tea is grown in the fertile Brahmaputra plains and is celebrated for its malty flavour and bright liquor. Recognised with a GI tag in 2007, it represents India’s cultural heritage and is also valued for its health benefits.

Along with it, the ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, adorned with intricate engravings, symbolises the deep cultural links between India and Russia and celebrates the timeless ritual of tea.

From Maharashtra, he gifted a handcrafted silver horse which, with its intricate detailing, reflects India’s skill in metal craft.

From Agra, he gifted a marble chess set combining fine stone inlay work with semi-precious embellishments.

From Kashmir, Kashmiri saffron, renowned as “red gold,” carries both culinary and medicinal significance.

He also gifted the Hindu religious book Srimad Bhagavad Gita in Russian translation.