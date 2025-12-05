 ‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’: Congress Targets PM Modi, Says India Facing 'DDLJ Governance'
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh used the DDLJ acronym to attack the Modi government a day after actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue in London to mark the 30th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's release.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying that since he became the prime minister, India has endured prolonged "DDLJ moments" in governance -- "distort, defame, lie, justify".

In a post on X, Ramesh drew attention to the statue unveiling, saying the two actors relived the iconic DDLJ.

"Since May 26, 2014, India has endured a prolonged DDLJ moments in governance -- Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify," he posted.

Elaborating, Ramesh accused the government of "distortions", saying that its economic data is manipulated and GDP figures are inflated despite India's once-renowned statistical system, earning a 'C' grade from the IMF for national accounts.

"Self-employment and pakora-making are sold as quality jobs. UPA growth rates were revised downward by an insecure Modi government," he alleged.

Ramesh alleged that dissenters are branded "anti-national", independent journalists are hounded with cases and social media abuse and anti-pollution protesters labelled Maoists while minorities are called 'ghuspaithiya' (infiltrators).

"A campaign targets Jawaharlal Nehru and the freedom movement by those who collaborated with the British and formed coalitions with Jinnah's Muslim League," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the government of lying, saying "godi media" spreads false narratives and mainstream outlets are "controlled" by using CBI, ED cases against media owners.

"Fake news polarises communities on social media. False claims underpin governance, whether covering up lakhs of COVID deaths, or pretending the status quo ante was restored in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan clashes," Ramesh said.

He said the government also indulges in justification, saying the Rs 8,000 crore electoral bonds scam is called 'electoral reform'.

"Vote chori, crores of duplicate voters, and '0' addresses are defended by a forcibly foisted Chief Election Commissioner; governors' actions undermining state governments are rationalised; surveillance apps like Sanchar Saathi are imposed on phone users," he said in his post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

