 PM Modi Announces Free 30-Day E-Visa For Russian Tourists In Joint Press Briefing With President Putin - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday that India will soon provide free 30-day e-tourist and group visas for Russian citizens. The move, revealed during a joint briefing with President Putin, aims to boost bilateral ties. Applications will be processed within 30 days. This initiative follows the opening of two new Indian consulates in Russia.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will introduce a free e-visa facility for Russian visitors, with applications to be processed within 30 days. The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the bilateral talks. PM Modi said that both the e-tourist visa and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens will be launched soon at no cost.

“I am happy that we will soon launch 30-day e-tourist visas and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens. We will work together on vocational education, skilling and training. We will also expand exchanges between students, scholars and sportspersons of both countries,” PM Modi said.

“Recently, two new Indian consulates have been opened in Russia. This will facilitate smoother contact between the citizens of both countries and enhance mutual closeness. Earlier this October, hundreds of thousands of devotees in ‘Kalmykia’ received the blessings of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha at the International Buddhist Forum,” PM Modi said

During the press briefing, President Putin said that Russia would continue “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India. President Putin’s statement comes at a time when India faces pressure from the US to stop buying oil from Moscow. “Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin said in his address.

article-image

PM Modi said, India and Russia walk together in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi highlighted that India and Russia stand “shoulder to shoulder” against terrorism, noting that attacks on both nations stem from common sources. He called for unified global action against terrorism.

