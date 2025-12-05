'Thankful For His Friendship With India': PM Modi-Putin Deliver Joint Press Briefing At Hyderabad House After Bilateral Talks - VIDEO

Left: PM Modi Right:Putin | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday delivered joint press statements in Delhi. “I am extremely proud to welcome President Putin,” PM Modi said at Hyderabad House. He also said that he was thankful to Putin for his friendship with India.

“Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India,” PM Modi said.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict PM Modi said, "India supports a peaceful resolution."

PM Modi further said, “Energy security has been a strong pillar of our partnership, and we will continue this win-win cooperation. Our collaboration in civil nuclear energy has spanned decades and contributed to clean energy. Our cooperation in critical minerals is essential for maintaining a diverse and reliable global supply chain.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi for the welcome, and he also thanked PM Modi for the private dinner that he had hosted last night at his residence.

"I thank President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of India and all our Indian colleagues for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation...I thank PM Modi for the dinner at his residence yesterday," President Putin said.

The Russian President further said, "I thank President Droupadi Murmu, my dear friend PM Modi, and the people of India for the warm and hospitable welcome to the Russian delegation. My talks with PM Modi over dinner were very helpful for our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi and I have established a close working dialogue. We met during the SCO Summit, and we are personally overseeing the Russia–India dialogue."