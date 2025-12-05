'India Not Neutral, On The Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Russian President Putin During Talks At Hyderabad House | VIDEO | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 5, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is “not neutral” on the Ukraine conflict and stands firmly “on the side of peace”.

The two leaders met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of Putin’s official visit, during which they held a series of high-level discussions on bilateral ties and global developments.

VIDEO | Referring to the Ukraine conflict during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not… pic.twitter.com/AO45Zvr5qK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2025

Modi Reaffirms India’s Stand On Ukraine

Welcoming Putin and the Russian delegation, Modi said both countries have remained in continuous contact since the start of the Ukraine crisis. He added that Moscow has “briefed us on everything and shown faith in us”, saying that India remains committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. Modi reiterated that “India believes in peace” and expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine would eventually move towards a path of reconciliation.

Modi also referred to India’s role in 2001, saying it demonstrated how a visionary leader can influence the course of bilateral relations. He described India Russia ties as one of the strongest examples of a long term partnership.

Putin Thanks India For Warm Welcome

Putin thanked Modi for the invitation and expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation. The two leaders arrived at Hyderabad House earlier on Friday before beginning formal talks.

Following a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Droupadi Murmu, Putin will depart at reportedly around 8:00 pm from Delhi.