Tech Influencer Arun Prabhudesai Says His Lakhs Of Investment May Go To Waste Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Tech influencer Arun Prabhudesai took to X on Thursday to slam IndiGo Airlines after a series of delays and operational chaos left him and hundreds of passengers stranded at Pune airport for hours. | X @8ap

Tech influencer Arun Prabhudesai took to X on Thursday to slam IndiGo Airlines after a series of delays and operational chaos left him and hundreds of passengers stranded at Pune airport for hours. The incident unfolded on a day when the airline was already battling nationwide disruptions, with over 300 IndiGo flights cancelled on Thursday as the carrier struggled to cope with stringent new crew-rostering rules. A day earlier, at least 150 flights had been cancelled, forcing the airline to implement “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules for 48 hours.

‘Zero clarity, zero accountability,’ says Arun

In a strongly worded post, Arun said one of his biggest events of the year was now at risk because of IndiGo’s “absolute incompetence.” He noted that his flight, scheduled for 1:05 pm, had been rescheduled repeatedly throughout the day: first to 1:25 pm, then 3:30 pm, and eventually 6 pm.

“Every time we ask the crew if the flight will actually take off or get cancelled, there is zero clarity,” he wrote. “No answers, no accountability.”

Arun added that this wasn’t just a matter of inconvenience. “Because of this mess, my lakhs of investment for this event is at risk of going to waste. Who’s responsible for that? Who’s answerable for the losses?”

Chaos at Pune airport: ‘Only one IndiGo staffer for 100–200 passengers’

In the video he posted, Arun described the scene at Pune airport as “chaotic” and “completely mismanaged.” He said only one female IndiGo employee was present at the counter, trying to handle the queries of 100 to 200 frustrated passengers on her own.

Passengers could be heard demanding answers about delays, cancellations and alternate options, but “no one from IndiGo was giving clear information,” Arun said. He added that the lack of ground staff and communication had left travellers stranded without guidance.

With hundreds of people stuck at airports across India and widespread cancellations still ongoing, the airline continues to face mounting criticism from flyers.

Arun concluded his post demanding urgent clarity: “I need answers, IndiGo. And so do hundreds of passengers stuck here today.”