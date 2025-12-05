Karnataka Govt Plans New Laws Making Hate Speech, Social Boycott Punishable With Jail Terms

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | file Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has decided to bring in two separate legislation during the forthcoming winter sessions of the state, making hate speech and social boycott punishable under law.

While the government moots two years imprisonment for hate speeches, social boycott would attract imprisonment for three years, along with prescribed fine.

A decision was taken in this regard during the cabinet meeting here, where the Social Welfare department proposed amendments to the Act, seeking introduction of a bill in the Assembly. According to the bill, any person, family or family member is subjected to social boycott, the people involved in the process would be imprisoned up to three years and would be slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Apart from those who declare social boycott, the people responsible for social boycott and the people who have participated in the process of Khap Panchayats where the social boycott decisions are taken are also liable to undergo the punishments.

The victims of social boycott can either approach the police station or directly file a case before the magistrate, the bill proposes.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has proposed a bill to curb hate speeches, which could attract imprisonment up to two years and a fine of ₹ one lakh. Though the bill had come up for discussion in June 2025, the cabinet needed certain clarity. Now, any hate speech over religion, caste, community, language, gender, birth place or sexist comments or instigating violence would attract imprisonment for a period of one year for the first time and it would go up to two years during subsequent times.

Apart from hate speeches, even social media and general media are also brought under these new rules.