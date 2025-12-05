Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Tanker Lorry On Chilakaluripet Bypass In Andhra Pradesh; 5 Students Dead

Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Tanker Lorry On Chilakaluripet Bypass In Andhra Pradesh; 5 Dead (Screengrab) | X/@YakkatiSowmith

Palnadu: A horrific incident took place on Chilakaluripet Bypass in Andhra Pradesh' Palnadu district, where a speeding car rammed into a container lorry on late Thursday night. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

In the video that surfaced online, it could be seen that a car stopped on the side of the highway. The tanker lorry behind the car also slowed down. However, another car travelling at a high speed crashed into the heavy vehicle.

Exact Moment Of The Accident:

Horrific Road Accident at Chilakaluripet Bypass



CCTV Footage



A car traveling on the Vijayawada - Chennai highway suddenly stopped on the left side. Because of this, a container lorry carrying a load and traveling behind it slowed down. Immediately after that, another speeding… pic.twitter.com/vD9Rxqt0E7 — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) December 5, 2025

The ill-fated car after the collision got crushed underneath the tanker lorry. According to reports, five students travelling inside the car died on the spot. However, another person sustained critical injuries.

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Initial four students lost their lives. However, the fifth student succumbed to injuries later. One person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The occupants of the car, which stopped ahead of the heavy vehicle, immediately got down and rushed towards the damaged car. Other vehicles plying on the road also stopped.

