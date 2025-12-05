 Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Tanker Lorry On Chilakaluripet Bypass In Andhra Pradesh; 5 Students Dead
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Tanker Lorry On Chilakaluripet Bypass In Andhra Pradesh; 5 Dead (Screengrab) | X/@YakkatiSowmith

Palnadu: A horrific incident took place on Chilakaluripet Bypass in Andhra Pradesh' Palnadu district, where a speeding car rammed into a container lorry on late Thursday night. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

In the video that surfaced online, it could be seen that a car stopped on the side of the highway. The tanker lorry behind the car also slowed down. However, another car travelling at a high speed crashed into the heavy vehicle.

Exact Moment Of The Accident:

The ill-fated car after the collision got crushed underneath the tanker lorry. According to reports, five students travelling inside the car died on the spot. However, another person sustained critical injuries.

article-image

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Initial four students lost their lives. However, the fifth student succumbed to injuries later. One person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The occupants of the car, which stopped ahead of the heavy vehicle, immediately got down and rushed towards the damaged car. Other vehicles plying on the road also stopped.

Ambernath Flyover Accident:

Last month, a car crossed the divider and collided with four to five vehicles coming from the opposite direction on a flyover in Thane's Ambernath area. Four others also sustained injuries.

According to reports, Shiv Sena’s female candidate Kiran Chaubey was traveling to the Buvapada area for an election campaign with her driver Laxman Shinde. During the journey, the driver reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Laxman Shinde, driver, Chandrakant Anarse, Municipal Council employee, Sumit Chelani, local youth, Shailesh Jadhav

