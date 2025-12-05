IndiGo Crisis: Airline Issues Apology, Ensures Refund On All Cancellations Between Dec 5 to 15, Provides Hotel Accommodation & Lounge Access For Senior Citizens

IndiGo | File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing disruption of flight operations, IndiGo on Friday apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers stranded due to cancellation of its flights. According to reports, around 750 IndiGo flights have been cancelled.

"To each one of our customers — we are truly sorry and we will take care!!! We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," the airline said in a statement.

"Today should be the day with the highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow. Our teams are working to reinstate regular operations in alignment with the Ministry and DGCA. Short-term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports and prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the statement said.

The airline ensured that all refunds for cancellations would be processed automatically to passengers' original mode of payment.

Yesterday it was Mumbai — I was stuck in the airport for six miserable hours as my IndiGo flight was almost cancelled. After endless confusion, I finally managed to board at 5:30 PM.



Today, it’s chaos in Bengaluru, Pune, and several other airports with hundreds of flights… pic.twitter.com/JeDgtamYqO — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 4, 2025

It also offered a full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of bookings for travel between December 5, 2025, and December 15, 2025.

In a press release, IndiGo said thousands of hotel rooms across cities and surface transport have been arranged for the convenience of customers. The airline also ensured that food and snacks are being provided to waiting customers at the airports.

Lounge access is also being arranged for senior citizens, wherever possible, the airline said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) appealed to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) and pilots for cooperation amid the ongoing disruptions.

DGCA Withdraws Instructions To All Operators Regarding Weekly Rest For Crew Members:

The regulator also withdrew pilot duty rules after IndiGo’s operational crisis continued to disrupt air travel in the country for the fourth day.

DGCA withdraws instructions to all operators regarding Weekly Rest for crew members.



"...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction… pic.twitter.com/uJXxs6Sxqy — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations… the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the DGCA said in its order.