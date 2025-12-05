Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-30 on Friday, December 5, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-30 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 5, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-30 for Friday, 5-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RO 543537

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RY 493035

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RT 209541

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0269 1793 2679 3593 3919 4404 5247 6287 6883 7246 7456 8037 8200 8661 8810 8880 9783 9868 44957

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

4562 6226 0192 0341 4280 9286

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0080 0296 1375 1462 1689 1809 1849 1912 3063 3227 3461 5053 5469 6411 6685 7710 8000 8063 8507 8745 8839 9269 9613 9694 9719

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0132 0138 0222 0232 0530 0649 0697 0762 1069 1337 1397 1433 1610 2137 2216 2274 2417 2572 2612 2850 2885 2933 3003 3089 3158 3427 3507 3615 4017 4214 4296 4411 4595 4758 4835 4902 5097 5174 5183 5198 5210 5599 5605 5776 5777 5866 6054 6101 6155 6163 6174 6207 6221 6428 6472 6482 6517 6556 7093 7336 7634 7670 7743 8156 8389 8562 8567 8710 9122 9191 9221 9492 9574 9673 9745 9882

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0275 0298 0338 0391 0525 0619 0652 1137 1623 1694 1723 1810 1891 1902 1919 1958 1978 1980 1993 2054 2067 2141 2230 2276 2300 2574 2935 3051 3133 3315 3353 3455 3487 3573 3686 3717 3899 4005 4073 4139 4150 4457 4521 4566 4710 4989 5215 5249 5436 5545 5553 5598 5693 5813 5838 5861 6009 6014 6151 6203 6639 6647 6771 6810 6972 6994 7277 7293 7389 7459 7563 7680 7827 7967 8006 8184 8220 8235 8515 8836 8983 9072 9169 9241 9348 9403 9477 9662 9689 9737 9793 9938

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0024 0042 0145 0147 0363 0445 0536 0661 0742 0791 0946 1028 1031 1113 1133 1159 1178 1182 1401 1730 1807 1819 1877 1921 1934 2077 2100 2112 2164 2167 2169 2406 2478 2515 2633 2728 2819 2997 3024 3075 3128 3156 3285 3416 3521 3662 3689 3766 3794 3802 3822 3860 3916 3932 4053 4128 4182 4195 4318 4319 4410 4645 4830 4949 4985 5005 5006 5051 5147 5149 5230 5328 5331 5446 5494 5495 5572 5582 5614 5637 5712 5731 5737 5772 5918 5943 5945 5995 6073 6104 6261 6300 6351 6380 6381 6420 6431 6451 6710 6781 6823 6835 6878 6915 7003 7121 7295 7497 7514 7580 7610 7658 7808 7867 7876 7881 7968 8211 8282 8307 8349 8407 8408 8411 8419 8448 8508 8561 8597 8752 8926 8945 9087 9137 9234 9266 9393 9494 9517 9709 9824 9915 9956 9991

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-30: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.