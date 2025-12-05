 Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-30 on Friday, December 5, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-30 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 5, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-30 for Friday, 5-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RO 543537

Agent Name: 

Agency No.:  

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RY 493035

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RT 209541

Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0269  1793  2679  3593  3919  4404  5247  6287  6883  7246  7456  8037  8200  8661  8810  8880  9783  9868  44957

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

4562  6226  0192  0341  4280  9286

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0080  0296  1375  1462  1689  1809  1849  1912  3063  3227  3461  5053  5469  6411  6685  7710  8000  8063  8507  8745  8839  9269  9613  9694  9719

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0132  0138  0222  0232  0530  0649  0697  0762  1069  1337  1397  1433  1610  2137  2216  2274  2417  2572  2612  2850  2885  2933  3003  3089  3158  3427  3507  3615  4017  4214  4296  4411  4595  4758  4835  4902  5097  5174  5183  5198  5210  5599  5605  5776  5777  5866  6054  6101  6155  6163  6174  6207  6221  6428  6472  6482  6517  6556  7093  7336  7634  7670  7743  8156  8389  8562  8567  8710  9122  9191  9221  9492  9574  9673  9745  9882

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0275  0298  0338  0391  0525  0619  0652  1137  1623  1694  1723  1810  1891  1902  1919  1958  1978  1980  1993  2054  2067  2141  2230  2276  2300  2574  2935  3051  3133  3315  3353  3455  3487  3573  3686  3717  3899  4005  4073  4139  4150  4457  4521  4566  4710  4989  5215  5249  5436  5545  5553  5598  5693  5813  5838  5861  6009  6014  6151  6203  6639  6647  6771  6810  6972  6994  7277  7293  7389  7459  7563  7680  7827  7967  8006  8184  8220  8235  8515  8836  8983  9072  9169  9241  9348  9403  9477  9662  9689  9737  9793  9938

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0024  0042  0145  0147  0363  0445  0536  0661  0742  0791  0946  1028  1031  1113  1133  1159  1178  1182  1401  1730  1807  1819  1877  1921  1934  2077  2100  2112  2164  2167  2169  2406  2478  2515  2633  2728  2819  2997  3024  3075  3128  3156  3285  3416  3521  3662  3689  3766  3794  3802  3822  3860  3916  3932  4053  4128  4182  4195  4318  4319  4410  4645  4830  4949  4985  5005  5006  5051  5147  5149  5230  5328  5331  5446  5494  5495  5572  5582  5614  5637  5712  5731  5737  5772  5918  5943  5945  5995  6073  6104  6261  6300  6351  6380  6381  6420  6431  6451  6710  6781  6823  6835  6878  6915  7003  7121  7295  7497  7514  7580  7610  7658  7808  7867  7876  7881  7968  8211  8282  8307  8349  8407  8408  8411  8419  8448  8508  8561  8597  8752  8926  8945  9087  9137  9234  9266  9393  9494  9517  9709  9824  9915  9956  9991

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-30: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

