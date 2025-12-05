 'Will Continue Uninterrupted Shipments': Putin Assures Russian Oil Supply To India Amid Pressure From US - VIDEO
Russian President Putin assured India of uninterrupted fuel shipments amid US pressure during bilateral talks with PM Modi. The leaders also discussed counter-terrorism efforts. PM Modi announced free e-visas for Russian visitors. Bilateral trade grew 12% to $64 billion last year, with plans to reach $100 billion.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Putin | ANI

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on his two-day visit to India, his first in four years, delivered a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

During the press briefing, President Putin said that Russia would continue “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India. President Putin’s statement comes at a time when India faces pressure from the US to stop buying oil from Moscow. “Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin said in his address.

United Against Terrorism

PM Modi said, India and Russia walk together in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi highlighted that India and Russia stand “shoulder to shoulder” against terrorism, noting that attacks on both nations stem from common sources. He called for unified global action against terrorism.

"India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength. India and Russia have close cooperation in the UN, G20, BRICS, SCO, and other forums. We will continue our dialogue and cooperation in all these forums," PM Modi said.

Trade Grew By 12%

President Vladimir said that India-Russia bilateral trade grew by 12 per cent last year, reaching around $64 billion, setting a new record. He added that this year’s trade is expected to remain at a similar level and expressed confidence in raising it to $100 billion.

PM Modi Announces Free E-Visa For Russian Visitors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will introduce a free e-visa facility for Russian visitors, with applications to be processed within 30 days. The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the bilateral talks. PM Modi said that both the e-tourist visa and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens will be launched soon at no cost.

