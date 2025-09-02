 Maharashtra: 49-Year-Old Driver Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Welding Shop In Nashik; Case Filed Against Owner
Maharashtra: 49-Year-Old Driver Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Welding Shop In Nashik; Case Filed Against Owner

A 49-year-old driver lost his life on Saturday evening in Panchavati, Nashik, after a gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop. The tragic incident occurred near Tapovan Corner.

Alok Dubey
Updated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 49-Year-Old Driver Killed In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Welding Shop In Nashik; Case Filed Against Owner | Representative Image

Maharashtra: A 49-year-old driver lost his life on Saturday evening in Panchavati, Nashik, after a gas cylinder exploded at a welding shop. The tragic incident occurred near Tapovan Corner, along the compound wall of the old bus depot, according to the Panchavati police.

The deceased has been identified as Ramnath Somvanshi, a resident of Swami Samarth Nagar on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road. Police said Somvanshi had visited the gas welding shop for work related to his vehicle’s registration number plate, as reported by TOI.

At the time of the incident, the shop owner was using a gas cutter to remove a tyre nut from a car. Shortly after switching off the cutter, the welding gas cylinder exploded, causing severe injuries to Somvanshi. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, the Panchavati police registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence against the welding shop owner on Sunday night.

Officials stated that the shop owner failed to ensure adequate safety measures, despite working with hazardous and explosive materials. Although no arrest has been made so far, the accused has been issued a notice to remain present for further inquiry.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess whether the safety protocols at the site complied with regulations.

