Vasai Land Fraud Case: Businessman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh With Fake Documents

Palghar, Maharashtra: A case of large-scale land fraud has been registered at Waliv Police Station, Vasai, after a 60-year-old businessman alleged he was cheated of ₹42 lakh in a bogus land deal.

Victim Identified as Shailesh Mishra

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shailesh Kanhaiyalal Mishra, a resident of Kashimira, Thane, was lured into purchasing a plot of land at Survey No. 223 and 216 in Gokhiware, Vasai. The accused identified as Tripurari Yadav and Brijesh Gupta allegedly claimed that the land was available for sale and presented documents purportedly issued by the original owner, Veljibhai Shah.

Forgery and Fake Sale Papers

Police said the accused knew that the power of attorney documents and sale papers were forged, but still misled the complainant into believing them to be genuine. Over time, Mishra was persuaded to pay a total of ₹42 lakh in cash and cheques. In return, the accused allegedly prepared a fake notarised sale agreement, giving the impression of a legitimate transaction.

It was later revealed that the land in question still legally belonged to Shah, and no valid sale had taken place. Realising he had been defrauded, Mishra approached Waliv Police.

Police Register FIR

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy (IPC Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 339, 340(2), 3(5)).

As of now, no arrests have been made. Further investigation is underway.