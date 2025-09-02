 Curator Nikhil Purohit Showcases His Latest Exhibition At Mumbai’s Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery
Curator Nikhil Purohit’s city exhibition gathers diverse voices, reflecting unstable realities and sparking fresh epiphanies

Saachi ShindeUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Mumbai: Curator Nikhil Purohit’s latest exhibition, “नि सरडं: Quagmires for Epiphanies”, inaugurated on September 1 at Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, brings together a compelling line-up of contemporary artists responding to today’s unstable realities.

The title itself reflects Purohit’s curatorial approach. “Fundamentally, there is a flair for regional and ethnic names. It has multiplicity in the semantics of what we speak about; and because it is happening in Maharashtra, I felt the first title should connect with the local audience most,” he explains. His decision also aligns with a long-standing practice of bilingual programming, an attempt to foreground regional audiences alongside international ones.

The exhibition also resonates with the overwhelming questions of daily life. “Every day, we are being confused about the position we should be taking – livelihood, political, religious, or cultural? Perhaps an exhibition like this, where we engage with each work patiently, allows us to relook at what we are doing and gives us a framework.”

With more than 15 years of experience in curating and art programming, Purohit emphasises accessibility and playfulness. Alongside the artworks, mediation activities are designed to make the gallery space more interactive and less bound by jargon.

The exhibition features works by Amrit Kartar, Dilip Ranade, Javed Mulani, Kishor Thakur, Mithu O, Pankaj Khalode, Pradeep Mishra, Prajakta Palav, Ranajeet Lade, and Yashwant Deshmukh.

“At KB Art Gallery our vision is to be more than a venue but be a platform that nurtures innovative ideas and critical conversations in contemporary art,” summed up Pooja Bajaj, Director, Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery. The exhibition will be on view until September 13.

