Dimple Jangda: 'One Man's Nutrition Is Another Man's Poison'

Author Dimple Jangda and Elli AvrRam | All photographs: Paresh Bhojane/FPJ

It was a full house at Mumbai's David Sassoon library where author, Ayurvedic health coach, gut health expert and founder of Prana Healthcare Centre, Dimple Jangda, relaunched her national bestseller 'Heal Your Gut, Mind & Emotions'.

Available in six languages, including German, the book is known to be a game-changer, blending ancient wisdom and modern science for ultimate inner balance.

In attendance were actor and Bollywood sensation Elli AvrRam, Viniti Lodha, Founder of Lodha Luxury, Ayraah Lodha, Founder of The Book Bridge Project, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, educationist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Dr. Madhu Chopra. Anushka Jagtiani of The Free Press Journal moderated the discussion.

The focus for the evening was women's wellness, encompassing mental well-being and physical health, along with interesting information on gut health.

Anushka dived into the discussion by mentioning that health needs to be viewed from a holistic perspective. "Mental well-being and physical health need to be taken into account as both are important and closely linked."

"I'm always trying my best to follow what is natural," said Elli when quizzed about whether a person's mental and physical health suffers due to unrealistic beauty standards in society, especially in the film industry. "That's the way my parents have brought me up."

The actor whose mom has studied homeopathy tries to consume everything organic and natural. "Even when it comes to makeup, it needs to be the best option available," she mentioned.

Elli revealed that it was when she came to India that she discovered Ayurveda. "In modern times, we tend to forget about ancient knowledge that is extremely rich."

Viniti and Ayraah Lodha |

Viniti Lodha, a businesswoman, mom of three, visionary advisor to Lodha Luxury, and TEDx speaker, explained her formula for good health. "Only because I prioritised my health, could I show up for my family."

Her eldest child Ayraah is 17, the middle one is 13, and her youngest is eight. "Your children learn through example and need to see you taking care of your health," she explained. "I treat my body as a temple. Each time a woman has a child, there are so many hormones that change in your body, and that is why it is so important for us to take care of ourselves."

From left to right: Anushka Jagtiani, Dr. Madhu Chopra, Elli AvrRam, Viniti Lodha, Ayraah Lodha and Dr. Chenraj Roychand |

Author Dimple Jangda highlighted the importance of the gut. "Every time you are full, the gut sends a message to the brain saying 'stop eating'. But the problem is, we don't listen to our gut. Focus on your gut and listen to it, you can prevent a million diseases."

Ayraah Lodha and Dr. Chenraj Roychand |

As a diabetic, Dr. Chenraj Roychand's HbA1c was 8.4, and without taking any tablets, he brought it down to 6.1 only by walking, self-discipline, and sleeping for eight hours. He suggested that one should work on bringing down their stress. "Be meditative in your work. It is all about your self-discipline and eating habits." According to him, "minimal eating and healthy thinking" makes a huge difference.

For Ayraah, a 17-year-old student at American School of Bombay and founder of The Book Bridge Project, "literature and books have always been an outlet of sorts". A voracious reader, books are what let her think and breathe. "We need to work on the damage that social media has caused to our mental health," she said, speaking about her project, The Book Bridge Project, which aims at revitalizing Mumbai's libraries.

"The libraries in London are thriving with people, and when you come back home and visit the libraries in Mumbai, the buildings and structures we have are gorgeous, but often they remain unused. I want to bring back the youth into the libraries. The onus falls on us, today's youth, to make sure that the future generations are in touch with their roots through literature."

Anushka Jagtiani and Dr. Madhu Chopra |

Dr. Madhu Chopra admitted to being a serious proponent of home remedies. "Of course, I don't diss modern medicine, but I prefer to start with home remedies."

"Remember to consult a doctor and don't go by the fads," she advised.

Dimple concluded the discussion by highlighting why Ayurveda stresses individuality. "One science does not fit all. No two human bodies are the same. No two fingerprints are the same, and no two guts are the same. One man's nutrition is another man's poison.

"Mind and body have a one-to-one relationship. What happens in the mind, the body mirrors. Your soul is ageless. Your body is an outfit that you will wear for the rest of your life, so don't forget to take care of it.

"Most of the diseases that woman suffer from are autoimmune because of the suppression of their own emotions. Don't be a man in a man's world. Be a woman in this human world and treat yourself with more kindness and love."