 'Gaura Bai Aayeli': Prajakta Koli Celebrates Gauri Pujan 2025 With Family In Breezy Yellow Saree
On September 1, Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli shared glimpses of the puja on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, "Gaura Bai aayeli."

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Prajakta Koli for Gauri Pujan 2025 | Instagram

Festivals are best when celebrated at home, and content creator-turned-actor Prajakta Koli made sure she didn’t miss out on one of Maharashtra’s most cherished traditions, Gauri Pujan 2025. On September 1, the Mismatched star shared glimpses of the puja on Instagram with the heartfelt caption, "Gaura Bai aayeli. 🤍 Made it home for a hot minute to meet Gaura Bai and now my year is made🤍"

Prajakta's sunshine-yellow festive look

For the occasion, Prajakta kept her look equal parts simple and radiant. She draped a breezy sunshine-yellow saree from the label Sawenchi, styling it with a matching blouse, a dainty yellow chain, and statement earrings.

Keeping the vibe soft and traditional, her makeup featured dewy skin, blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes, and a nude lip. She rounded off the look with side-parted curls, proving that minimalism can still feel festive.

What is Gauri Pujan?

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan, also known as Gauri Avahana, is celebrated during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Devotees believe Goddess Gauri is an incarnation of Parvati, and her arrival brings abundance and positivity into the home.

As per Drik Panchang, it is a Maharashtrian festival celebrated mostly among the people of the Marathi community. This year, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan was observed on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Rituals and traditions of Gauri Pujan

The festival usually unfolds in three stages:

Avahana (welcoming): Families bring clay or beautifully decorated idols of Goddess Gauri into their homes.

Puja (worship): Women perform rituals with kumkum, haldi, bangles, sarees, and flowers while offering delicacies like puran poli and sweets. Married women pray for their husbands’ long lives, while young girls seek blessings for a bright future.

Visarjan (immersion): On the final day, the idols are immersed with chants and prayers, bidding farewell until the next year.

Significance of Gauri

According to tradition, Gauri is considered the elder sister of Lord Ganesha, and her presence during Ganeshotsav adds to the auspiciousness of the festival. She represents fertility, family harmony, and prosperity. Beyond religious significance, the festival strengthens family ties and keeps cultural traditions alive across generations.

