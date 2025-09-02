Turn 'Param Sundari' Just Like Janhvi Kapoor With These Exquisite Ethnic Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 02, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor isn’t just making waves with her latest film Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra; she is also serving some jaw-dropping ethnic looks that are absolute festive moodboards. Check out:
The actress’ pure silk handloom Paithani, featuring multi-hued floral patterns and a signature Muniya border, is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
An ivory ghaghara with golden embroidery paired with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse screams festive glamour, just like Janhvi in this one
This one’s a showstopper. Janhvi’s delicate Torani six-yard drape, featuring a mogra pallu with jaal and floral motifs, is perfect for those who like to experiment with traditional-modern fusion
Manish Malhotra’s gold tissue lehenga styled voni-style for the Gen-Z star is all about luxury, ideal for a big fat wedding and Onam celebration
If heavy drapes aren’t your thing, Janhvi’s lightweight floral saree is the inspo you need for a fuss-free festive occasions
Janhvi’s short pink kurta with dainty embroidery, paired with matching palazzos and dupatta, is effortless yet stylish; you can opt for a low-key event
Thanks For Reading!