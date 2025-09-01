Naomi Osaka's US Open 2025 Wardrobe Is All About 'Labubu & Glitters'; See Photos

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 01, 2025
Naomi Osaka is redefining courtside fashion at the US Open 2025. Beyond her powerful serves, her love for sparkle, colour, and her eye-grabbing rhinestone-studded Labubus has made her outfits just as talked about as her game
For her first match, the Japanese tennis pro turned heads in a fiery orange Nike set. The outfit shimmered with crystal embellishments, paired with a statement jacket, matching shoes and the headline-making rose-adorned hairdo
Well, the true spotlight shone on her dazzling red-and-orange Labubu, nicknamed Billie Jean Bling. Bedazzled to perfection, it matched her outfit and hung proudly from her tennis bag
Switching gears later in the tournament, Osaka sported a vibrant purple version of her earlier look
The tennis mini featured crystal-studded panels and a playful bubble skirt, topped with a coordinating, shimmering jacket, custom Nike shoes, and her signature rhinestone-studded headphones
Alongside the purple set came another glittery Labubu, this time dressed in purple and blue crystals, carrying its classic blue tennis racket
To wrap it up, she unveiled a final Labubu from her collection: an edgy black-and-white rhinestone figure sporting red glasses
