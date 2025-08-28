Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebration In Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 turned into a star-studded affair in Mumbai on August 27, with Bollywood’s finest stepping out in their festive best. From ivory classics to vibrant rani pinks, this year’s style game had it all, featuring glamour rooted in tradition with a dash of modern flair.

Here’s a closer look at how the celebs celebrated in style:

Ananya Panday

Gen-Z fame Ananya Panday oozed chic elegance as she welcomed Bappa home with her family. The 26-year-old actress stunned in an ivory kurta, paired with a matching embroidered dupatta and pants. The simple ensemble featured golden and pink embroidery on the neckline, enhanced by bell-sleeve detailing.

Karan Johar

Leave it to Karan Johar to make ethnic wear headline-worthy. For the occasion, the filmmaker chose a black Anamika Khanna kurta with intricate floral motifs, paired with classic white pyjamas. His signature oversized glasses added a personal touch, proving once again that KJo knows how to make tradition look effortlessly stylish.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur brought Lord Ganesha home in a subtle pink kurta paired with dhoti-style pants and a dupatta, embellished with delicate sequins and embroidery. She kept her styling simple yet festive and was later spotted at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s celebration in the same look.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood’s stunning couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, twinned in rani pink ensembles by designer Gopi Vaid. Rakul stunned in a backless choli with marodi jaal embroidery, paired with a luminous lehenga bordered with zari work. Jackky perfectly complemented her in a pink kurta with marodi detailing, layered with an embroidered bandi jacket.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made a striking style statement in a navy-blue kurta paired with a dhoti, finished with black boots and sleek glasses. Designed by ace couturier Anamika Khanna, the look perfectly blended traditional Indian silhouettes with a contemporary edge.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna kept things subtle yet elegant in a pink-hued silk saree adorned with golden borders and lotus motifs. She styled it traditionally, with a metallic gold V-neck blouse and dangling jhumkas.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha embraced pastel charm in a soft pink tissue chanderi Anarkali paired with a tonal sharara and organza dupatta. Traditional earrings and dewy, rose-toned makeup completed her look.

Hema Malini & Esha Deol

The mother-daughter duo, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, radiated tradition as they welcomed paparazzi inside their home for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Hema Malini glowed in a bright yellow brocade lehenga set, while Esha Deol went for a blue lehenga choli with gold embroidery and a purple dupatta, accessorised with diamond jewellery and bangles.