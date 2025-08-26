Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion: Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Looks For Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, and while modaks and aartis are on everyone’s mind, fashion lovers know it’s also the perfect time to showcase festive style. From classic sarees to modern ethnic twists, Bollywood divas are setting cues that you can easily recreate this season.

Bollywood celebs-inspired style guide for Ganeshotsav 2025:

Alia Bhatt’s nauvari fusion

The traditional Nauvari (nine-yard) saree has always been a Ganesh Chaturthi staple, but why not give it a modern upgrade? Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s coral-peach Nauvari with floral motifs and intricate borders. You can play with bold hues, experimental drapes, or even pair it with a corset blouse for a fresh spin on the timeless piece.

Shilpa Shetty’s dhoti kurta twist

Move over palazzos; Shilpa Shetty’s intricately embroidered dhoti-kurta look is festive chic redefined. Opt for a short, sculpted kurta teamed with dhoti-style pants. It’s luxe yet breathable, making it perfect for long aarti evenings while keeping you Instagram-ready.

Janhvi Kapoor's ghaghara elegance

For those who love going all out, Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory ghaghara paired with a heavily embellished gold blouse is the definition of festive glam. Accessorise with a traditional nath and gajra for a goddess-like look that’s perfect for a grand Ganeshotsav evening.

Ananya Panday’s classic saree

If minimal elegance is your vibe, Ananya Panday’s ivory saree paired with an embellished blouse is the way to go. A timeless six-yard drape in a soft pastel shade instantly brings festive charm while keeping things chic and effortless. Additionally, you can always experiment with prints and designs that match your vibe because a six-yard in any form is always a safe choicefor festive celebration.

Bhumi Pednekar’s vibrant Anarkali

And, if you love colours, brighten up the celebrations with a statement Anarkali like Bhumi Pednekar’s purple ensemble. Flowing silhouettes, vibrant tones, and subtle embellishments make it the ideal outfit for dancing, dining, and soaking in the festive fervour.