Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 25+ Ganeshotsav Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s grandest and most beloved festivals, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Every year, devotees eagerly await the arrival of Bappa, decorating pandals, preparing modaks, and seeking his divine blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date and muhurat

This year, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month. The Chaturthi Tithi begins on August 26 at 1:54 pm and concludes on August 27 at 3:44 pm, according to Drik Panchang.

The 10-day celebration will continue with prayers, rituals, cultural programs, and community festivities, before culminating in Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. On this day, devotees bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Ganpati with vibrant processions, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” and heartfelt prayers for his return next year.

Here 25+ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes