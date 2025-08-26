 Why Lord Ganesha Is Known As 'Ekdant': The Story Behind His Single Tusk
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhy Lord Ganesha Is Known As 'Ekdant': The Story Behind His Single Tusk

Why Lord Ganesha Is Known As 'Ekdant': The Story Behind His Single Tusk

Lord Ganesha is usually depicted with a large human body and the distinct head of an elephant. Among his many features, one stands out the most, his single tusk, earning him the name Ekdant

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Lord Ganesha, one of the most worshipped deities in Hinduism, is revered as the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, often called the Cosmic Couple. Popularly known as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and Vinayaka, Ganesha holds a unique place in Hindu traditions and beyond. From India to Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, and even Western countries, devotees seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and success.

He is widely regarded as the God of Beginnings. Hence, people often invoke his name before starting new ventures, performing ceremonies, or even appearing for examinations. Ganesha symbolises mastery over intellect, wisdom, and the triumph of truth over illusion.

The symbolism of his form

Lord Ganesha is usually depicted with a large human body and the distinct head of an elephant. Among his many features, one stands out the most, his single tusk, earning him the name Ekdant (meaning “one-toothed”). Followers interpret this as a spiritual reminder: the ability to rise above duality, such as good versus bad, joy versus sorrow, and to recognise the One Supreme Truth.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE, AIIMS Delhi Launch Project MATE To Train School Counsellors On Student Mental Health
CBSE, AIIMS Delhi Launch Project MATE To Train School Counsellors On Student Mental Health
Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise
Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise
Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Dies After Brutal Assault Over Instagram Messages In Nalasopara, 7 Arrested
Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Dies After Brutal Assault Over Instagram Messages In Nalasopara, 7 Arrested
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Teacher & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Teacher & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws

But why does Ganesha have only one tusk? Hindu scriptures and mythology provide several fascinating explanations for this divine mystery.

The Mahabharata and Sage Vyasa – A Legendary Tale

One of the most celebrated stories linking to Ganesha’s broken tusk comes from the great Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

Sage Vyasa, the seer who composed this monumental scripture, needed a scribe capable of keeping pace with his dictation. Realizing the enormity of the task, Vyasa sought Lord Brahma’s guidance. Brahma directed him to Lord Ganesha, famed for his intelligence and quick grasp of knowledge.

When approached, Lord Ganesha agreed on one condition: Vyasa must narrate without pause. To balance this, Vyasa imposed his own condition , Ganesha had to understand every verse before writing it down.

During the course of writing, Ganesha’s pen (a feather quill) broke. Not wanting to interrupt the sacred dictation, he broke off one of his own tusks and used it as a stylus. Thus, the epic Mahabharata was immortalized, and Ganesha became known as Ekdant.

Why lord Ganesha is worshipped first

Every Hindu ritual, whether a wedding, a housewarming, or the inauguration of a business, begins with an invocation to Lord Ganesha. This tradition stems from the belief that his blessings remove obstacles, ensure prosperity, and pave the way for success. In fact, he is also honored as the patron of arts, sciences, and learning, making him an inspiration for writers, students, and seekers of knowledge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Lord Ganesha Is Known As 'Ekdant': The Story Behind His Single Tusk

Why Lord Ganesha Is Known As 'Ekdant': The Story Behind His Single Tusk

Mumbai's 25-Foot Moving Ganpati Made With Tissue Paper Goes Viral For Unique Concept, Watch Video

Mumbai's 25-Foot Moving Ganpati Made With Tissue Paper Goes Viral For Unique Concept, Watch Video

Why Moon Sighting Should Be Avoided On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Why Moon Sighting Should Be Avoided On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain

Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain

India Tops Global List Of Selfie Deaths: Study Reveals 271 Casualties At Most Dangerous Spots

India Tops Global List Of Selfie Deaths: Study Reveals 271 Casualties At Most Dangerous Spots