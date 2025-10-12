Why We Celebrate Chhoti Diwali: The Powerful Story Behind Naraka Chaturdashi

Canva

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. It holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. In 2025, Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated a day before the grand festival of lights. It is a time to cleanse negativity, welcome light and positivity, and honour the victory of good over evil.

Story behind Narka Chaturdashi

The origin of Naraka Chaturdashi is rooted in Hindu mythology. According to legend, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, who had terrorised the three worlds and imprisoned thousands of innocent beings. After slaying the demon, Krishna freed the captives and returned home triumphantly — a moment that symbolises liberation from darkness and ignorance. To commemorate this divine victory, people celebrate Chhoti Diwali with lamps, prayers, and rituals of purification.

Date and muhurat: Narka Chaturdashi

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2025.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 01:51 PM on October 19, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 03:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise and take an auspicious oil bath, known as Abhyanga Snan. The oil is believed to purify the body and soul. Homes are cleaned and decorated with diyas, rangolis, and flowers, preparing for Goddess Lakshmi’s arrival on the main Diwali day. Families also light lamps to dispel darkness and invite prosperity.

Celebration

While Chhoti Diwali is not as grand as the main Diwali night, it holds a special charm. The day of calm before celebration, reflection before festivity. Many people perform Yama Tarpan, an offering to Lord Yama (the god of death), to seek protection and longevity. The auspicious day reminds us that before welcoming the light of Diwali, we must first cleanse ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually to make room for new beginnings and divine blessings.