Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated? All You Need To Know Date, Rituals, Significance & More

Dhanteras |

The festival of lights, Diwali, begins with Dhanteras. It is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, a goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. The auspicious day falls on the thirteenth lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The day holds deep cultural and spiritual importance across India, as it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities.

About Dhanteras

The word Dhanteras is derived from ‘Dhan’, meaning wealth, and ‘Teras’, meaning the thirteenth day. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean). Hence, devotees worship her on Dhanteras to invite prosperity and abundance into their homes.

Legends

According to another legend, Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, appeared with a pot of Amrit (nectar of immortality) on this very day, which is why Dhanteras is also considered auspicious for health and well-being.

Rituals

Rituals on Dhanteras begin with cleaning and decorating homes, symbolising the removal of negativity and the welcoming of divine blessings. People light diyas (lamps) at their doorsteps to ward off evil and invite Goddess Lakshmi. Buying gold, silver, or new utensils is another key tradition, believed to bring long-lasting prosperity.

Significance

On this auspicious day, Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening. Devotees offer sweets, flowers, and coins to the Goddess. Dhanteras is not merely about material wealth — it’s a reminder of gratitude, health, and prosperity. It encourages people to embrace light over darkness and positivity over fear, marking the perfect start to the grand celebration of Diwali.