PICS: Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Alaya F Bring Red-Carpet Drama To LFW

By: Anita Aikara | October 12, 2025

Friends and co-stars of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh at the Shantanu Nikhil showcase at LFW

All images: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Joining the front row were Alaya F, Diana Penty and Krishna Shroff

Alekha Advani, Shibani Dandekar and Alaya F strike a pose for the cameras

High-octane glamour ruled the ramp at the Shantanu Nikhil show

Models put their trim pins on display in fearlessly sensual evening gowns

Oo la la! Men in see-through shirts and women in latex; can things get any more dramatic

The collection Velora celebrated femininity in its boldest form