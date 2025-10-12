PICS: Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Alaya F Bring Red-Carpet Drama To LFW

By: Anita Aikara | October 12, 2025
Friends and co-stars of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh at the Shantanu Nikhil showcase at LFW
All images: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week
Joining the front row were Alaya F, Diana Penty and Krishna Shroff
Alekha Advani, Shibani Dandekar and Alaya F strike a pose for the cameras
High-octane glamour ruled the ramp at the Shantanu Nikhil show
Models put their trim pins on display in fearlessly sensual evening gowns
Oo la la! Men in see-through shirts and women in latex; can things get any more dramatic
The collection Velora celebrated femininity in its boldest form