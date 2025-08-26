 Mumbai's 25-Foot Moving Ganpati Made With Tissue Paper Goes Viral For Unique Concept, Watch Video
Among the many mandals gearing up for the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Tulshiwadicha Maharaja 2025 has captured the city’s imagination with its breathtaking and eco-conscious concept.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Tulshiwadicha Maharaja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (chalta_firta_photographer)

Ganesh Chaturthi is upon us, and Mumbai is already buzzing with creativity, devotion, and some jaw-dropping idols. Among the many mandals gearing up for the grand festival, Tulshiwadicha Maharaja 2025 has captured the city’s imagination with its breathtaking and eco-conscious concept. Social media can’t stop talking about this one-of-a-kind Ganpati that truly blends artistry with tradition.

The mesmerising Tulshiwadicha Maharaja 2025

This year, the Tulshiwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Tardeo, established back in 1939, has unveiled a 25-foot idol that is unlike anything Mumbai has seen before. Crafted by murtikar Rajesh Digambar Mayekar of Peshwa Arts Studios, the idol is made entirely of tissue paper, sending a strong message of eco-friendliness while dazzling with innovation.

The Ganpati sits majestically on a swan, whose massive wings flap gracefully, thanks to hydraulic engineering. To add to the creativity, the idol’s mukut moves in a circular chakra motion, leaving devotees mesmerised.

What makes this concept even more remarkable is the blend of tradition and technology. Combining eco-friendly material with hydraulic mechanics, the idol maintains balance while moving, proving that grandeur doesn’t have to come at the cost of the environment.

This thoughtful approach not only pays homage to Lord Ganesha but also highlights how evolving celebrations can inspire future generations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins tomorrow, Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The 10-day festival will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when devotees will bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with massive processions, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, and heartfelt prayers.

Across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Ganeshotsav is much more than just rituals. It’s a time when neighbourhoods unite for aartis, devotional songs, cultural events, and of course, delicious offerings like modaks.

While the festive grandeur remains unmatched, mandals like Tulshiwadi are showing how traditions can evolve responsibly, with a focus on sustainability and creativity.

