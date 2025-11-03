Janhvi Kapoor's Dreamy Ivory Lehenga Is What Every Modern Bride Needs This Wedding Season

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 03, 2025

Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor continues to prove that she's the ultimate muse for modern Indian brides – and her latest look is the proof

The Bollywood actress oozed timeless elegance in an exquisite ivory lehenga by ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna

The dreamy ensemble featured intricate tonal threadwork, subtle metallic detailing and delicate floral motifs that shimmered gently

The flared lehenga skirt was paired with an equally stunning blouse and a sheer dupatta was lined with tassels and fine zari work

Adding just the right amount of sparkle, Janhvi adorned herself in stunning pieces of jewellery, including a emerald and polki choker, matching earrings and statement kadas

He look came to life with a glowing, dewy glam, softly blushed cheeks, nude lips and sleek bun

So, for brides looking to skip heavy reds and embrace something subtle yet spectacular this season, her ivory lehenga moment is the ultimate inspiration

