Siddharth Malhotra Ate This Breakfast Everyday During His Struggle Days

From walking into production houses with hope-filled eyes to living in cramped Mumbai apartments, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way. Today, he’s one of the industry’s most popular stars, known for films like Shershaah, Kapoor & Sons, and Student of the Year. But before fame and fortune, Sidharth faced years of struggle and uncertainty- a journey that reminds us success rarely comes easy.

From Delhi boy to Bollywood star

Born and raised in Delhi, Sidharth Malhotra began his career as a model before shifting to Mumbai to pursue acting. Without any film industry connections, the path to stardom was anything but smooth. In a recent conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Sidharth opened up about those tough early days when even basic survival was a challenge.

He revealed that finding a place to live in Mumbai was often difficult due to prejudices. “You could be denied a house for being an actor, for eating non-vegetarian food, or just for belonging to a certain community,” the actor shared.

Surviving on sweet potatoes

During those trying times, the Param Sundari actor confessed that his diet mainly consisted of sweet potatoes- not out of choice, but necessity. “Sweet potato was my patent breakfast. It gave me the carbs and protein I needed, and it was affordable,” Sidharth said, reflecting on the frugal yet determined phase of his life.

Years later, his perseverance paid off when filmmaker Karan Johar cast him in Student of the Year (2012), a debut that catapulted him to fame and opened doors to a successful acting career.

Why sweet potatoes deserve a spot on your plate

Interestingly, the humble sweet potato that fueled Sidharth’s early journey is also a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with fiber, vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants, it supports digestion, boosts immunity, and stabilises blood sugar levels. Its complex carbs release energy slowly, making it a great option for sustained energy- something a struggling actor like Sidharth would have certainly benefited from.

Whether boiled, baked, or roasted, sweet potatoes are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a healthy, budget-friendly meal.