India Sends Vaccines To Timor-Leste As Island Nation Battles Rabies Outbreak

Photo Credit: ANI

Southeast Asian island nation Timor-Leste or East Timor, which had previously been considered rabies-free, confirmed its first human and canine rabies cases in March 2024, and the situation has since escalated into a public health concern.

India has dispatched an urgent consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor Leste, to assist in combating an outbreak.



India remains committed to being a trusted health partner & reliable #FirstResponder to the Global South.… pic.twitter.com/oVghY074Ej — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 3, 2025

The first cases were reported in the Oecusse municipality, an exclave adjacent to the rabies-endemic Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The illness has now expanded to additional municipalities, such as Bobonaro and Ermera, showing broader spread throughout the nation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's X post

MEA spokesperson of India, Randhir Jaiswal shared a post related to rabies aid on X and wrote, "India has dispatched an urgent consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor Leste to assist in combating an outbreak. 🇮🇳 remains committed to being a trusted health partner & reliable #FirstResponder to the Global South."

After the rabies outbreak in 2024, the WHO provided 6,000 doses of rabies vaccine to the country, and in collaboration with the Governments of Indonesia and India, the WHO has facilitated the supply of 12 000 vaccine doses and 2,000 doses of RIG, marking a collective effort against the fatal outbreak.

India has dispatched an urgent consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor Leste, to assist in combating an outbreak.



🇮🇳 remains committed to being a trusted health partner & reliable #FirstResponder to the Global South.



🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/L6ZsU3g95h — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 3, 2025

Timor-Lest: A new member of ASEAN

The assistance comes as Timor-Leste was formally admitted as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the 47th ASEAN Summit, which was held in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. The declaration was signed by ASEAN Leaders together with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste.

The country officially applied for ASEAN membership in 2011, and in 2022, ASEAN Leaders agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as a Member State, granting it Observer Status in ASEAN meetings.

Timor-Lest, the 11th member of ASEAN | ASEAN

Rabies: A fatal viral disease

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal (dog), most often via a bite or scratch. The viral disease affects the central nervous system of the human body. The illness can be prevented with immediate medical treatment, which involves a course of rabies vaccinations and immune globulin following possible exposure.

In a historic occasion for the region, the Signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN took place at the Opening Ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, held on 26 October 2025. The Declaration was signed by ASEAN Leaders together with… pic.twitter.com/Ym4CeK6bkU — ASEAN (@ASEAN) October 26, 2025

According to the WHO, the disease is a critical public health issue in more than 150 nations and regions, primarily in Asia and Africa. It is a viral, zoonotic, neglected tropical illness that leads to tens of thousands of fatalities each year, with 40% occurring in children under 15.

The government of Timor-Leste, supported by the WHO, FAO, and other partners, has initiated a national campaign to prevent rabies, featuring mass vaccination of dogs in high-risk regions, training for health workers, and campaigns to raise public awareness.