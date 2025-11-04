 Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFormer US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

The quietly forceful Cheney served father and son presidents, leading the armed forces as defence chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to public life as vice president under Bush's son, George W. Bush.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Dick Cheney |

Washington: Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarising vice presidents in US history and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84.

The quietly forceful Cheney served father and son presidents, leading the armed forces as defence chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to public life as vice president under Bush's son, George W. Bush.

Read Also
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...
article-image

Cheney was, in effect, the chief operating officer of the younger Bush's presidency. He had a hand, often a commanding one, in implementing decisions most important to the president and some of surpassing interest to himself - all while living with decades of heart disease and, post-administration, a heart transplant. Cheney consistently defended the extraordinary tools of surveillance, detention and inquisition employed in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad
Mumbai Police Rescue 60-Year-Old Man Attempting Suicide From 22nd Floor In Malad
Palghar Tragedy: Couple In Live-In Relationship Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Fourth Floor In Nallasopara
Palghar Tragedy: Couple In Live-In Relationship Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Fourth Floor In Nallasopara
Mumbai News: Activists Urge State Govt To Enact Right To Disconnect Law For Private Sector Employees
Mumbai News: Activists Urge State Govt To Enact Right To Disconnect Law For Private Sector Employees
Mumbai AQI 35 vs Delhi AQI 309: Priyanka Chaturvedi Highlights Stark Pollution Divide Between 2 Metro Cities
Mumbai AQI 35 vs Delhi AQI 309: Priyanka Chaturvedi Highlights Stark Pollution Divide Between 2 Metro Cities

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Dick Cheney? Former US Vice President & Key Architect Of Afghanistan & Iraq Wars Dies At 84

Who Was Dick Cheney? Former US Vice President & Key Architect Of Afghanistan & Iraq Wars Dies At 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

CPJ Seeks Security For Journalist Rana Ayyub, Her Family After Threats Referencing Lawrence Bishnoi...

CPJ Seeks Security For Journalist Rana Ayyub, Her Family After Threats Referencing Lawrence Bishnoi...

New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Who Are The Key Candidates In The Race? Here's Everything You Need...

New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Who Are The Key Candidates In The Race? Here's Everything You Need...

Pakistan: Powerful Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad; 12 Injured – Video

Pakistan: Powerful Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad; 12 Injured – Video