 India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Tel Aviv following a meeting of India-Israel joint working group (JWG) on defence cooperation.

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems |

New Delhi: India and Israel on Tuesday signed a defence pact that will facilitate sharing of advanced technologies and promote co-development and co-production of key weapon systems and military hardware, in a major move to further bolster their already robust strategic ties.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Tel Aviv following a meeting of India-Israel joint working group (JWG) on defence cooperation.

The MoU on defence cooperation was signed to provide a "unified vision and policy direction to deepen the already strong defence cooperation between the two countries," the defence ministry said.

"India-Israel defence partnership is long-standing based on deep mutual trust and shared security interests," it said.

FPJ Shorts
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
BEST Workers’ Union Threatens Major Protest Over Unmet Demands, Seeks End To Wet Lease System And Gratuity Payments For Retirees
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor
Maharashtra Hospitals Witness Doctor Shortages As MARD Agitation Enters Second Day Demanding Justice For Phaltan Doctor

The ministry said a wide range of areas for cooperation have been identified in the MoU that will benefit both countries.

"Important fields include strategic dialogues of mutual interest, training, defence industrial cooperation, and capabilities including science and technology, research and development and technological innovation, artificial intelligence and cyber security cooperation," the ministry said in a readout.

"The MoU will enable the sharing of advanced technology and would promote co-development and co-production," it said.

Read Also
US Grants India Six-Month Sanctions Waiver On Iran’s Chabahar port, MEA Confirms Amid Strategic...
article-image

The JWG reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and agreed that both the nations have benefited from each other's strengths, the ministry said.

"The two sides discussed the potential areas for future collaboration in the field of technology as well as enhancing operational capabilities," it said.

"They also deliberated on various issues, including shared challenges of terrorism and underscored their collective resolve to fight against the threat," it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

North East Leaders Unite To Forge New Political Front: Conrad Sangma, Pradyut Manikya, And Others...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Post Op Sindoor, First Sikh Jatha Leaves For Pakistan For Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Purb...

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Karnataka News: 13 Tremors In 2 Months Create Panic In Vijayapur District

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

Delhi Shocker: 3 Masked Men Open Fire In Bihari Colony, Leave ₹30 Lakh Extortion Note – VIDEO

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems