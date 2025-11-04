 VIDEO: 4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station Take Turns Resting, Stay Active Ahead of Earth Return
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: 4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station Take Turns Resting, Stay Active Ahead of Earth Return

VIDEO: 4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station Take Turns Resting, Stay Active Ahead of Earth Return

The video also shows the mice taking turns resting in shelter nests inside the facilities and occasionally climbing along the cage walls, appearing lively and well-adapted to their environment.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station | X/@XHNews

Beijing: A video of four mice living aboard China’s space station alongside the Shenzhou XXI astronaut crew has recently been transmitted back to Earth, showing the small animals in good spirits and seemingly in a healthy state.

The footage shows astronauts retrieving the experimental facilities containing the mice from a specialised transport bag. They then installed the facilities in orbit and connected them to the power supply. Once activated, the device maintained a stable internal temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
'Will Launch Next Satellite Into Space,' Says North Korea; Japan, China & South Korea Call For...
article-image

The video also shows the mice taking turns resting in shelter nests inside the facilities and occasionally climbing along the cage walls, appearing lively and well-adapted to their environment.

Watch Video

FPJ Shorts
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

The mice quickly located their food and began eating, making slight head movements and displaying normal feeding behaviour after their arrival on the space station. The shelter nests also proved effective, providing the mice with a sense of security.

When the facilities were first unpacked, floating faeces and food debris were visible inside. Once the facilities were powered on, directional airflow was activated, guiding hair, faeces and other waste toward a sticky surface at the bottom, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for the mice.

"After completing their orbital mission, the mice astronauts will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-20 spaceship for further analysis," Huang Kun, an expert from the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilisation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), was quoted as saying by China Daily.

For the unversed, China on Friday, launched its Shenzhou-XXI crewed mission to the Tiangong space station, sending three astronauts, including the youngest member of its astronaut corps, into orbit aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, according to local media reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station Take Turns Resting, Stay Active Ahead of Earth Return

VIDEO: 4 Mice Aboard China’s Space Station Take Turns Resting, Stay Active Ahead of Earth Return

'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump

'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump

New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash

New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

India, Israel Sign Defence Pact To Boost Co-Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems

'Maybe He Can Win Twice': Elon Musk Takes Dig At Zohran Mamdani After His Name Appears Twice In NYC...

'Maybe He Can Win Twice': Elon Musk Takes Dig At Zohran Mamdani After His Name Appears Twice In NYC...