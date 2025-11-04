 New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Who Are The Key Candidates In The Race? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Polls for the New York Mayoral Elections 2025 across the five boroughs open at 6:00 am and close at 9:00 pm (GMT), corresponding to 4:00 pm on Tuesday to 7:00 am on Wednesday (IST).

New York: New York City’s mayoral race has entered its final stretch, with nearly five million registered voters set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 4. According to the New York City Board of Elections, 7,34,317 early votes have already been cast over the past nine days, more than four times the early turnout recorded in the 2021 elections.

The latest RealClearPolitics average shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in the lead with 46.1 percent, holding a 14.3-point advantage over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo at 31.8 percent, and a 29.8-point lead over Republican Curtis Sliwa, who stands at 16.3 percent.

Late on Monday, Cuomo received endorsements from President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, though it remains unclear whether the high-profile backing will influence voters in a city known for its liberal leanings.

Here's all you need to know about the key candidates in the mayoral race:

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and state Assembly member from Queens, has emerged as the frontrunner, energising younger and left-leaning voters across the city. His campaign centres on a progressive economic vision that includes universal free childcare, fare-free buses, and a rent freeze for the one million New Yorkers living in rent-regulated housing.

A first-generation immigrant of South Asian and Ugandan heritage, Mamdani’s rise represents a generational and ideological shift in city politics. His critics have questioned the financial sustainability of his proposals, but his supporters view him as a symbol of a new political movement reshaping urban governance.

Mamdani’s candidacy also gained momentum after the withdrawal of incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who stepped down earlier this year amid controversy over a now-dismissed federal indictment related to bribery and conspiracy charges.

Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has sought a political comeback by running as an independent, positioning himself as an experienced hand capable of steering the city through economic and security challenges. Cuomo’s platform focuses on public safety, economic stability, and infrastructure revival, a centrist contrast to Mamdani’s left-wing agenda.

The former governor’s campaign received a last-minute boost from endorsements by President Trump and Elon Musk, an unusual alliance that could attract moderate and disillusioned voters. However, analysts remain divided on whether Cuomo’s late surge can bridge the gap before election day.

Curtis Silwa

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, is running on a platform emphasising law and order, animal welfare, and homelessness reduction. A well-known figure in New York’s civic landscape, Sliwa has tried to position himself as the city’s conservative alternative, though polling shows him trailing far behind his opponents.

Sliwa’s campaign has focused on safety and community discipline, but the dominance of Democratic and independent voters in the city has limited his path to competitiveness.

Polls across the five boroughs open at 6:00 am and close at 9:00 pm (GMT), corresponding to 4:00 pm on Tuesday to 7:00 am on Wednesday (IST). Early voting ended on Sunday.

