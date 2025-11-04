Pakistan: Powerful Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO

Screengrab | X/@TheWarPolitics0

Islamabad: A powerful explosion was reported inside the Supreme Court building in Pakistan's Islamabad on Monday at around 10:55 am. Authorities have confirmed multiple casualties, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

At least 12 people have been reported injured. Preliminary reports from local media indicate that the blast occurred in the basement cafeteria of the court complex, reportedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

According to authorities, the gas explosion occurred while technicians were engaged in maintenance work near an air conditioning (AC) plant.

Videos of the explosion have surfaced on social media, showing the extent of the damage. The impact of the blast was such that it could be heard echoing through the lower floors of the court complex.

The powerful explosion reportedly shook the multi-story building, creating panic among staff, lawyers and visitors present inside the building.

Islamabad Police Reacts

Islamabad police took to X and reacted to the blast. "IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with DIG Security Muhammad Atiq Tahir and SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited the Supreme Court regarding its security perspective and other security arrangements."

Reportedly, hearings were underway before the blast, which severely damaged Court No. 6 in the building. Immediately after the explosion, the area surrounding the Supreme Court was sealed off, and both court staff and visitors were moved to safe locations.