 Fact-Check: Was Adeel Akbar, SP Of Pakistan's Islamabad Who Died By Suicide, An Indian Spy? Here's The Truth Of Viral Claims
Adeel Akbar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pakistan's Islamabad, reportedly died by suicide by shooting himself by a service revolver of his subordinate.

Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Islamabad SP Adeel Akbar (File Image) | X

Islamabad: Adeel Akbar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pakistan's Islamabad, reportedly died by suicide. According to reports, Akbar shot himself using a service pistol of his subordinate near the Serena Hotel in Islamabad after receiving a suspicious call.

He was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the incident. However, he could not survive. He was overseeing security operations near the hotel when he allegedly shot himself dead.

After Akbar's death, several social media users started claiming that he was an Indian spy and helped New Delhi during Operation Sindoor. However, there is no official statement by the Pakistan authorities in this regard. Some reports, even claimed that the Islamabad police and the federal government rejected these rumours.

What Netizens Say:

"SP City of Islamabad Police Adeel Akbar was an agent of India. He shot himself today. His inputs were very helpful during Operation Sindoor. Thank you Adeel bhai , you have been a great help," an X user stated.

A similar message has been posted by several X users.

Meanwhile, several X users also claimed that Akbar was pressured by the Pakistan Army and government to file false cases against pro-Palestine protesters.

"BREAKING- SP Islamabad Police, Adeel Akbar shot himself. He has been shifted to the hospital. He was getting pressured from Pak Army & Govt to fabricate false cases against Pro Palestine TLP protesters. Is Pakistan an ally of Israel now?" an X user wrote.

The Pakistan federal government also ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to the cop's death.

The 35-year-old officer hailed from Kamoke near Sialkot. He reportedly cleared the 2017 CSS examinations and secured the second rank.

