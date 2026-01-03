Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen Flying Low (Screengrab) | X

Caracas: Multiple loud explosions rocked Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday (local time). After the explosions, several areas of the city witnessed power outages. As per CNN, the first explosion was reported at around 1:50 am. The cause of the explosions is yet to be known.

The exact moment of the explosions was captured in videos. In one of the clips, low-flying helicopters could also be seen amid the explosions. Some reports even claimed that the United States is suspected to have raided Venezuela's military base in the southern part of Caracas. Even the Venezuelan government accused the US of carrying out attacks on its civilian and military installations. However, there is no confirmation from the US administration.

After the blasts, panic gripped among the residents of Caracas. People even rushed out of their homes. So far, there are no reports of any casualties due to the explosions.

The explosions occurred amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Notably, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly termed the Nicolas Maduro-led Venezuelan government as a "narco-terrorist" government. The US has also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.

The US military has stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. Trump has called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of carrying out "terrible things" against the United States.

Trump has also alleged that Venezuela has contributed to illegal migration into the US, claiming, "Hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers, they sent their mentally insane and incompetent people into our country, more than any other country," he had said.