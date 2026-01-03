 Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen Flying Low
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVenezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen Flying Low

Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen Flying Low

Multiple explosions shook Caracas early Saturday, causing power outages and panic among residents. Videos showed blasts and low-flying helicopters, though the cause remains unknown and no casualties were reported. Some unconfirmed reports suggested a possible US raid near a military base. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and the Maduro government.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen Flying Low (Screengrab) | X

Caracas: Multiple loud explosions rocked Venezuela's capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday (local time). After the explosions, several areas of the city witnessed power outages. As per CNN, the first explosion was reported at around 1:50 am. The cause of the explosions is yet to be known.

The exact moment of the explosions was captured in videos. In one of the clips, low-flying helicopters could also be seen amid the explosions. Some reports even claimed that the United States is suspected to have raided Venezuela's military base in the southern part of Caracas. Even the Venezuelan government accused the US of carrying out attacks on its civilian and military installations. However, there is no confirmation from the US administration.

Exact Moment Of The Attack:

After the blasts, panic gripped among the residents of Caracas. People even rushed out of their homes. So far, there are no reports of any casualties due to the explosions.

FPJ Shorts
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'
Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8
Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Low Flying Helicopters Seen Over Caracas:

The explosions occurred amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Notably, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly termed the Nicolas Maduro-led Venezuelan government as a "narco-terrorist" government. The US has also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.

The US military has stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling. Trump has called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of carrying out "terrible things" against the United States.

Trump has also alleged that Venezuela has contributed to illegal migration into the US, claiming, "Hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers, they sent their mentally insane and incompetent people into our country, more than any other country," he had said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Khokon Chandra Das, Hindu Businessman Who Was Stabbed & Set Fire On New Year Eve,...

Bangladesh Unrest: Khokon Chandra Das, Hindu Businessman Who Was Stabbed & Set Fire On New Year Eve,...

Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Military & Civilian Sites In Multiple States Amid Explosions In...

Venezuela Accuses US Of Attacking Military & Civilian Sites In Multiple States Amid Explosions In...

Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen...

Venezuela Explosions: Videos Capture Exact Moment When Multiple Blasts Rocked Caracas, Choppers Seen...

Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas, Nicolas Maduro Govt Accuss US Of Attacking...

Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas, Nicolas Maduro Govt Accuss US Of Attacking...

US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard

US: Private Helicopter Crashes In Arizona Mountains, Killing All 4 Onboard