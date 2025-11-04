Who Is Palak Mucchal? Smriti Mandhana's To-Be Sister-In-Law; Know The Bond They Share

Renowned playback singer Palak Muchhal has long been celebrated for her soulful voice and compassionate spirit. Known for her blockbuster hits like “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2, “Kaun Tujhe” from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, Palak has become one of Bollywood’s most admired musical talents. But beyond her chart-topping songs, Palak is also known for her selfless philanthropy and the beautiful bond she shares with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana.

A voice that heals hearts

Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Palak began her musical journey as a child prodigy. Apart from earning fame in the film industry, she has touched thousands of lives through her charity work. Over the years, her Palak Muchhal Heart Foundation has helped fund over 2,200 life-saving heart surgeries for children in need. Her blend of music and kindness has made her a true inspiration, admired for using her talent to make a difference.

A special connection with Smriti Mandhana

Palak shares a deep and affectionate bond with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who is engaged to her brother, music composer Palash Muchhal. Though they aren’t related by blood, Palak fondly calls Smriti her “best friend” and describes their relationship as one she “truly cherishes.” She often expresses admiration for Smriti’s calm strength, determination, and humility both on and off the field.

While Palak says their connection isn’t exactly sister-like, she feels immense pride watching Smriti evolve into one of India’s most iconic female athletes. She has often spoken about how Smriti inspires her as a woman and as a professional dedicated to her craft.

Pride and emotion after India’s world cup win

Following India’s historic Women’s Cricket World Cup victory, Palak shared an emotional post celebrating the moment. She expressed how proud she felt witnessing Smriti’s years of hard work culminate in such glory, calling her “strength, grace, and perseverance personified.”

As Palak continues to inspire through her music and philanthropy, her unwavering support for Smriti reflects the power of genuine friendship and family built on mutual admiration and love.