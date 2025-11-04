Indian Women Cricketers' Off-Duty Style; What The Squad Wears When They're Not Playing Cricket

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 04, 2025
After scripting history by winning the World Cup at DY Patil Stadium, India’s women cricketers continue to impress. Off the field, these athletes display a perfect mix of comfort, confidence, and individuality in their outfits
Harmanpreet’s wardrobe is a love letter to easygoing style
She often opts for relaxed linen shirts, oversized tees, and joggers. She also rocks short blazers and crop tops
Jemimah never shies away from prints and color. Seen often in bright shirts, cropped pants, and funky sneakers, she embraces a cheerful and youthful energy
Smriti loves her denim layers. From oversized jackets paired with graphic tees to casual caps, her looks reflect a sporty, street-style vibe
Radha’s fashion sense leans toward edgy, contemporary streetwear. She loves boxy shirts, colorful sneakers, and casual fits that reflect her confident and fearless personality
Arundhati embodies easygoing chic. Often seen in relaxed jeans, striped tops, and neutral shades, she keeps things classic yet modern
