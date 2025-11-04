Virat Kohli Expands His One8 Commune Restaurant Chain: Opens Brand New Outlet In Goa Alongside A River

Bringing together global flavours, breezy interiors, and Goan charm, Virat Kohli’s fine-dining chain One8 Commune has arrived in Goa. Officially opening its doors on November 5, this is the brand’s 16th outlet and its first in the state, nestled along the picturesque Chapora riverside near Siolim. The restaurant perfectly embodies Kohli’s belief that the “way to one’s heart is through the stomach,” offering guests a mix of soulful food and serene ambience.

Mediterranean vibes meet goan ease

Designed by Aayushi Malik, the restaurant’s interiors blend Mediterranean coastal elements with boho Goan vibes. Think sun-washed textures, breezy fabric canopies, and wooden pathways leading to a stunning outdoor deck overlooking the river. With a seating capacity of around 180 guests, One8 Commune offers both indoor comfort and alfresco dining- ideal for family lunches, romantic date nights, or lazy sunset evenings.

The space exudes the warmth of a rustic Italian home, complete with wooden bar counters, glass doors, palm trees, and cozy corners that invite relaxation. Its design complements Goa’s laid-back spirit, making it a perfect new hangout for both locals and travellers.

Global comfort food with local touches

The menu celebrates global comfort cuisine infused with local favourites. Diners can enjoy mezze platters, burrata with Calabrian chilli, truffle mushroom phyllo, and tuna-kimchi bowls. Main courses range from pizzas and sliders to hearty rice bowls and khao suey. An Indian-inspired section adds a nostalgic touch with family-style classics elevated for modern tastes.

Located in Badem, Assagao, and open daily from 12 PM to 1 AM, One8 Commune Goa blends culinary finesse, scenic beauty, and casual elegance- a true reflection of Virat Kohli’s signature style off the field.