Sabrina Carpenter Wows Fans With Newspaper-Print Swimsuit During New York Show

Sabrina Carpenter

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter knows exactly how to turn a concert into a full-blown fashion moment. As her Short n’ Sweet Tour hit New York City, the "Espresso" hitmaker stole the spotlight in a bold newspaper-print swimsuit, a look that blended vintage cheekiness with modern pop-star charm. And as expected, fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Sabrina stuns in newspaper swimsuit

Sabrina't latest outfit was nothing short of headline-worthy, quite literally. The swimsuit featured a monochrome newspaper pattern, styled like an editorial piece come to life.

Paired with sheer black tights, sparkly gloves, and crystal-embellished platform boots, the ensemble screamed showgirl glamour with a tongue-in-cheek twist. She topped it off with her signature bouncy blonde curls and bold pink-toned stage makeup.

Sabrina's Halloween 2025 costumes

And that wasn't all, Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween performances took her showgirl style to the next level. This year’s much-talked-about “Sabrinaween” was a dazzling display of creativity, costume drama, and pure pop flair. She stunned the night as Wonder Woman, rocking a shimmering gold tiara, bold red boots, and a corset-style bodice.

Finally, she surprised fans with a Fred Flintstone-inspired mini dress, reimagined in true Sabrina style with an orange sequined number with black spots and a chic blue necktie. The look was equal parts nostalgic and bold, proving Sabrina as the ultimate showgirl fashion icon.